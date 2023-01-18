NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners held a bid opening for another Homeland Security grant during their Tuesday meeting, but none were received.
Nick Nye of the county's emergency management agency (EMA) was on hand to open bids for a monitor to be used by the Toledo Hazmat Wide Area. Henry County's EMA office serves as administrator for Homeland Security Region 1.
However, as no bids were received an attempt to secure a purchase contract will have to be rebid.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing application for a "critical infrastructure grant" through the state for a sanitary sewer pump station rehabilitation project on Liberty Center's Maple Street. Approximately $170,000 is being sought, according to Maumee Valley Planning Organization which would administer the grant if it's awarded.
• approved a resolution authorizing a $50,000 community housing impact and preservation program (CHIP) grant through the state from Dec. 1-April 30, 2025. This represents part of a $1.4 million CIP grant that was awarded to the Henry County CHIP Consortium that includes Henry and Fulton counties as well as the cities of Napoleon and Wauseon.
• approved a resolution allowing a truck lease for the EMA and local emergency planning committee (LEPC).
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
