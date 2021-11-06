No ADAMhs Board meeting in November Nov 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • Fulton CountyMeeting cancelled:The ADAMhs Board meeting scheduled for Nov. 11 is cancelled due to the Veterans Day holiday. The next meeting will be Dec. 9. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags No Adamhs Board Meeting Holiday Fulton County Veterans Day Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Incumbents win city council seats; fire station levy passes, but Ayersville levy does not Wauseon schools income tax levy defeated in Fulton County New sergeant assigned to Defiance Post of Ohio Highway Patrol Serious injury for a man on Saturday in Ney Hunter Panning Trending Recipes
