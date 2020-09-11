On Friday afternoon, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported the ninth death related to COVID-19 in the county. The individual was a female in her 80s.

The case was previously reported by ODH and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of two lab confirmed cases, one case hospitalized and one recovery from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Friday at 1 p.m.

