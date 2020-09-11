On Friday afternoon, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported the ninth death related to COVID-19 in the county. The individual was a female in her 80s.
The case was previously reported by ODH and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of two lab confirmed cases, one case hospitalized and one recovery from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Friday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.