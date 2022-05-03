Ninety percent of Defiance’s drinking water supply is now being run through the new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system installed during the past year at the Baltimore Road plant, according to the municipal official in charge.
Plant Superintendent Adam McDowell told The Crescent-News Monday morning that the system should be fully operational by month’s end. However, the city is waiting on drives for pumps, which he is hoping will arrive this week.
“Once those are here and installed we’ll be 100% online,” he said. “Our goal is still to be online 100% by the end of the month.”
The GAC process relies on carbon — as opposed to chemicals — to remove impurities and organics from the water. Included among them are trihalomethanes (THMs)which pose health hazards to some segments of the population, according to Ohio EPA (OEPA).
THMs prompted OEPA findings and orders upon the city to improve the system.
Thus far, McDowell is pleased with the results, which have confirmed a pilot study undertaken before the project got started in early 2021.
While the GAC switch is expected to bring to an end to the OEPA-required THM notification process to residents, this won’t happen immediately. That’s because sampling is quarterly and based on averages of four sites within the city’s distribution system.
McDowell believes these will be eliminated later this year.
“It just a matter of how long to average it out,” said McDowell, who is concerned that the THM notices will provide the wrong impression when the water quality has been much improved.
“It’s going to look like it’s all bad again, but that’s not going to be the case at all,” he said of the THM notices.
In fact, he said, “the water right now is extremely good. There’s very, very little to no organics,” adding that the GAC process deals “very well” with taste and odor issues.
“It is much improved,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot good feedback. It’s strange for Defiance to get compliments on the water.”
Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, is the general contractor for the $9 million project. Related debt service will be repaid over many years, but city customers’ rates aren’t expected to spike because of it, according to city officials.
