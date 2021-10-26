ANTWERP — This town’s voters have quite a contest to decide for village council seats next week.
What stands out here from a glance is the sheer number of candidates for the four open seats on the six-person council.
The list includes four council incumbents (Rudie Reeb, President Dean Rister, Michael Rohrs and Charles West) as well as Jason Franks, Steve Jordan, Sara Keeran, Larry Smith and Bryce Steiner.
Keeran is the village’s former administrator, having stepped down earlier this year. She was replaced by Brian Davis, who also is finishing his term as en elected Williams County commissioner.
The council winners next Tuesday will receive four-year terms beginning in January, and will join Kenneth Reinhart at council’s table, while a sixth seat is vacant. Antwerp officials will have a decision to make after the election about who will be appointed to that unfilled post.
The position opened after long-time village official and council member Jan Reeb stepped down amidst her fourth term to become interim mayor. The village’s former clerk-treasurer, Reeb is running unopposed this year for the mayor’s unexpired two-year term that expires in December 2023.
When the filing deadline for non-partisan candidates in the November election arrived in August, it appeared Reeb would have opposition as Thomas VanVlerah also filed for the unexpired term. However, his filing petition was not certified in August by the Paulding County Board of Elections due to a technical issue, leaving Reeb as the only candidate.
In September 2020, Reeb replaced Mayor Ray DeLong who was re-elected to a second term in November 2019, but stepped down for health reasons. He died on Aug. 20, 2020.
