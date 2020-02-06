Night to Shine returns Friday to Defiance. In its third year, 204 honored guests will have a night to remember at Family Christian Center from 6-10 p.m. The event is hosted by the church and Kaitlyn’s Cottage.
The number of honored guests was increased by 60 this year, and that took some creative planning according to steering committee member Scott Herod. The change was made when the original 144 spots were filled within 45 minutes of the registration being opened, and the names of some 60 people were added to a waiting list. At that point, the committee members knew what had to be done. Deciding how to do it was what required the creative thinking since the number of tables needed went from 36 to 51.
“We flipped the ballroom around, and are using the stage for more tables,” Herod explained.
The registration for volunteers drew nearly 400 people within four hours. Volunteers are key to the event and serve in a number of ways. One of those is being a buddy for an honored guest, experiencing all the night has to offer side by side. The buddy also has all the pertinent information specific to the honored guest to make sure everything goes smoothly. Those needs can vary with the range of ages, along with medical and mobility needs. Herod explained that great care is used in matching the honored guest with the buddy.
For those not acquainted with the Night to Shine ministry, it is one of seven outreaches of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and up.
For the local honored guests, the anticipation began building with choosing of the proper attire. The ladies each had the opportunity to attend dress boutiques to choose a special gown. The men were all fitted for tuxedos. Alterations were made as needed and then everything was sent to the dry cleaners to be perfect for the special night.
Volunteers prepared for the event by attending one of three training sessions as required by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Those serving as buddies are encouraged to dress in evening wear.
A catered dinner and dancing are the centerpieces of the prom, with the highlight being the crowning of all honored guests as kings and queens as a reminder of God’s love for them. Each honored guest will receive a corsage or boutonniere upon arrival, and then enter on a red carpet where paparazzi will be waiting to take photos. A quiet entrance is also available if needed, and a quiet room is available throughout the event.
Caregivers who bring their honored guests may choose to stay and enjoy the evening in the respite room where there is a live feed of the activities. Pizza and other refreshments are provided for them.
The honored guests have options for their evening, also. The quiet room offers massages, puzzles and coloring. A new addition to the activity room is a magic show. There also will be live music, shoe shining and artistic fun with Just Be Original. Honored guests may also choose to sing karaoke or have fun at the selfie station.
Limo rides once again will be available. A new addition this year is the trolley car.
All of this is made possible by the generosity of support throughout the community. Herod said the number of sponsors continues to grow. Sponsor tiers were added this year: Team Shine is $5,000 and up; Team Believe, $1,000 to $4,999; Team Impact, $750 to $999; Team Inspire, $500 to $750; Team Unity, $250 to $499; and Team Inclusion, $100 to $249.
For those who missed the volunteer sign-up or who want to do more, set-up assistance is needed today from 4-6 p.m. It will include unloading and setting up tables and chairs, folding linens for table settings, cleaning rooms and hanging signs.
