Vantage Career Center’s health information management program instructor Diane Font and students are collecting homecoming, prom and bridesmaid attire for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which provides a yearly prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. A Night to Shine is held in many cities and countries around the world. Locally, Vantage will be donating to the Defiance event. Students will be collecting all gently used formal wear, including dresses, suits, shoes, and costume jewelry through Dec. 10. Donations may be left at the district office during school hours. All sizes are welcome, and plus-sizes are especially needed. Here, Vantage students show some of the donated dresses, as well as a dress rack created by the students.
