• Region
Night to Shine:
Vantage Career Center's health information management (HIM) program instructor Diane Font and students collected homecoming, prom and bridesmaid attire for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which provides a yearly prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.
A Night to Shine is held in many cities and countries around the world. With the help of Vantage staff and student, as well as community members, Font and her students were able to collect 220 dresses, 104 of which were donated by Chris Edwards and Robin Kraner of The Shelly Company.
All dresses were transported to Kaitlyn’s Cottage, Defiance, which is hosting the annual event on Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.