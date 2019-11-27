Night to Shine donation
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Keith Hubbard Family Fund donated $1,000 to the Family Christian Center for Night to Shine, a prom night experience for people with special needs. Discussing the donation are Tyler Meyer (left), honored guest; Steve Hubbard of Hubbard Law Firm; and Austin Meyer, honored guest. This gift is made in memory of E. Keith Hubbard. The fund is held through the Defiance Area Foundation.

