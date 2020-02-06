The Moose Lodge Family Center recently made a gift to the Family Christian Center for Night to Shine of $1,000. Night to Shine is a night experience centered on God’s love for people — where honored guests with special needs are celebrated. Discussing the grant are Scott Herod (left), Night to Shine steering committee; and Matt Seibert, Moose Lodge treasurer. The Moose funds are held by the Defiance Area Foundation.
