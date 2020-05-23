Night to Shine donation

The Ohio Elks Association for Cerebral Palsy recently made a donation of $2,500 for Night to Shine in Defiance. Night to Shine, hosted by Kaitlyn’s Cottage and Family Christian Center, is a prom night experience for individuals with special needs. Night to Shine 2020 was hosted by 721 churches across all 50 states and in 34 countries. The impact is not just felt in Defiance, but all over the world. Presenting the check to Kaitlyn’s Cottage program manager and Night to Shine steering team member Kelly Tong is Tom Mealer, Defiance Elks Lodge 147.
