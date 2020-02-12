All the decorations are put away, tuxes have been returned, and the gowns are hung in the closet. But for the honored guests attending Friday’s Night to Shine in Defiance, the memories are forever. And for the steering committee who planned the 2020 event, it also means that it is time to start thinking about the 2021 event.
The steering team members are Jessica Poineau, Cris Shock, Kelly Tong, Eli Tracy, Sarah Chafins and Scott Herod. First the first time, two interns were selected to work with the steering committee. They are Madi Shock and Gabriella Herod. The intern program will be continued for the 2021 event, and the steering team hopes to receive even more applications.
According to Herod, Night to Shine 2020 will close out as an event valued at $67,000 with an operating budget of $22,000. In this third year of the local event, the local sponsorship continues to increase. This is the last year of stipends from the Tim Tebow Foundation, but Herod said that will not have an impact on future events.
“We are self-funded by the generosity of our local communities through our sponsorships,” he added. “The quality of this event sets the standard for the way our honored guests deserve to be celebrated.”
The theme of the 2020 Defiance Night to Shine was Winter Wonderland, but the real winter wonder happened outside on Friday before the big event. The weather leading up to the big day was less than desirable with colder temperatures, snow and ice. But the story did not end there.
Herod commented, “The weather didn’t have any impact on our attendance. The best story here in that regard was that on Friday late morning/early afternoon the sun was shining so brightly that it melted all of the snow and ice in the parking lot that fell the night before. Even had there been snow I don’t see it keeping anyone away from this extraordinary event!”
And that attendance included 60 additional honored guests than initially planned. The original 144 spots for honored guests were filled within 45 minutes of the registration opening. An additional 60 honored guests were then added with some creative planning to add more tables.
Herod added, “This was a very large undertaking in every way, in which you can imagine and will be a topic of discussion for our steering team moving forward. Those conversations will start taking place in the coming weeks as we close everything out, but we need time to digest this event and evaluate the impact that adding the 60 had on everything. We were very grateful to be able to include those additional honored guests this year.”
Community support ranges from the big ticket items of making a ballroom appear for a catered dinner to those people willing to do clean-up after the event. A special addition this year were signs made by elementary students from around the county celebrating the honored guests at the red carpet entry.
A lot goes on behind the scenes to prepare for the event such as the dress boutiques. Local seamstress Marty Keck made alterations to 31 of the gowns chosen by honored guests. She laughed when mentioning the very last dress. She thought it would be easy since it only needed hemmed — that is until she saw that it had five layers that needed to be hemmed and some of those layers had some unconventional materials. When not sewing, she and her husband, Gary, have enjoyed being part of the “paparazzi” gathered at the red carpet for all three years of the local event.
Betty Dershem is a former Defiance resident who comes from Lima to be a part of Night to Shine and brings her sewing machine along in case there are apparel emergencies at the event. On Friday night, she provided assistance to both male and female honored guests.
Herod commented, “From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank everyone who had a part in NTS2020. We strive each and every year to provide the best possible experience for every honored guest by celebrating a group of amazing and deserving individuals that are so often undervalued and misunderstood by our culture. This could not be done without the complete buy in and support of the incredible community in which we live. It was said by a good friend after year one, but still holds true today… this is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth I’ve ever experienced. We can’t wait to do it again even better in 2021!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.