A mild winter night in February seemed to be the perfect setting for the kings and queens to have their “Night to Shine.”
Family Christian Center, located on the city’s east side, was transformed for this night on Friday for 150 honored guests to return to an in-person event.
Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It is an inclusive prom night experience that began in 2015 and centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and older. It has a global outreach with numbers in 2022 showing 450 churches from coast to coast and churches in 39 countries participating.
The local event has been hosted by the church and Kaitlyn’s Cottage since 2018. In-person events were paused with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines in 2021 and 2022. Virtual events were held locally both years.
“Those virtual events were reminders that we were still here,” explained Eli Tracy, event faith leader and assistant pastor of Family Christian Center. “Those were placeholders for the date when the in-person event returned.”
Honored guests entered the venue Friday through the Tunnel of Stars for the check-in process and to receive corsages and boutonnieres. They and their assigned buddies (matched prior to the event) then proceeded to the red carpet entrance where they could choose a loud paparazzi-style entrance or a quiet walk. The honored guests could then enter the ballroom where dinner and dancing took place.
There were also opportunities in other rooms for prom photos, painting thank you gifts for sponsors, shoe shines, quiet rooms with puzzles and coloring or massage therapy, or to go for limo and trolley rides. One of the busiest rooms was karaoke. The crowning ceremony for the kings and queens in the ballroom was followed by a balloon drop and more dancing.
“This event has quickly turned in to one of the premier events in our area, with people coming from Defiance, Henry, Williams, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam, Lucas and Wood counties to attend as honored guests,” stated Kelly Tong, event leader and Kaitlyn’s Cottage program manager. “There were around 350 volunteers, some who came from outside of northwest Ohio and even out of state to volunteer at this year’s event.
“Night to Shine is an event that brings the community together,” she continued. “A night of love and inclusion and an experience of a lifetime for many that attended, honored guests and volunteers alike. Our goal is to make this night one to remember. A true Night to Shine.”
The Tim Tebow Foundation requires background checks and training for all volunteers. Parents who chose to stay on site, but who did not take the volunteer training had the opportunity to view a live feed from the parents room.
Tracy and Tong were joined on the leadership team by honored guest leader, Jessica DeBarba, Kaitlyn’s Cottage; caregiver experience leader, Cris Shock, Kaitlyn’s Cottage; and Tara Miller, secretary and finance leader. They each led groups of coordinators for the various details of the event.
When asked about preparations for the 2023 event Tong commented, “We started with the realization that we could start planning the in-person event and quickly needed to switch to virtual as we did last year. As each task was checked off the list and the weeks progressed, our excitement grew. As did the budget. We were so fortunate that the community support we had from previous years allowed us the cushion to be able to sustain two virtual events without having to fundraise, but that meant we then needed to make that a priority this year.
“There was always this little bit of worry that the momentum we had for the first three years had waned, and maybe people and businesses wouldn’t be in the same position to give or volunteer as they did previously, but then the money and support started coming in fast and so generously,” she added. “It just re-emphasized the impact Night to Shine had and continues to have on our community. We live in a town that shows up when it’s needed. And then some!”
Changes were made this year to incorporate some of the successful ideas from the virtual events.
“Absolutely! One thing we started during the virtual event was yard signs for our honored guests,” said Tong. “We found that they really felt so proud to have those displayed! It was something we just had to continue. “Another was the opportunity for buddies and honored guests to know who they were paired with before the event. The bonds were just so strong and really put a lot of people (caregivers included) at ease just having a little time to meet before they spent the evening at Night to Shine together.
“So, this year, a lot of effort was put in to make those pairings before the trainings, allowing the time to reach out,” she continued. “Many buddies made connections when they dropped off their yard signs.”
The community support shown is not taken lightly by Tong.
“Our biggest message at this time is really just one of enormous gratitude,” she said. “This event is nothing without the community support. Monetary, gifts in kind, and the gifts of so much time from so many. This event is a celebration of love, inclusion and acceptance, and it is our hope that this continues in everyone’s actions daily. We would love for the spirit of Night to Shine to ripple out like a stone cast in a pond.”
