The 10th annual Defiance Elementary Night of the Arts will be held March 5 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Master of ceremonies will be Jamie Blank. The program will begin at 6 p.m., with the fifth-grade choir, under the direction of Jennifer Long, singing the “Star Spangled Banner.” The choir will perform two numbers, including “From the Heart” by Jill Gallina, written in memory of Nancy Adams for the fifth-grade choir, and “Spring, Spring, Spring.”
The fifth-grade band, under the direction of Kevin Heidbreder, will follow, presenting six short songs. These will include some old favorites including “Aura Lee,” “Frere Jacques,” “Old MacDonald Had a Band,” “Ode to Joy,” “Hard Rock Blues” and “The Hey Song.”
The program will conclude with a performance by the elementary sign choir, under the direction of Kristin Wendell, with the assistance of Susan Blank. They will perform the “Defiance Elementary School Song,” written by Blank, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” followed by “What a Wonderful World” and “Let it Be.”
Numerous art displays located outside the classrooms in all seven academic hallways may be viewed throughout the evening.
The event is coordinated by art teachers, Michelle Homier and Elizabeth Frankart; and instrumental and vocal music teachers, Heidbreder, Long, Wendell and Blank.
