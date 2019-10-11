Night at the Opera

Several Oakwood Elementary sixth-graders recently attended the Toledo Opera’s “Student Night at the Opera” for Giuseppe Verdi’s opera of Shakespeare’s story, “Macbeth.” Shown attending are from left: Layla Kremer, Addy Hunt, Emma McCray, Lily Lamond, Hunter Harwell, Lilian Daniels, Abby Elkins and Brooklyn King as they made their way to their seats in the Valentine Theatre, Toledo.

Load comments