Several Oakwood Elementary sixth-graders recently attended the Toledo Opera’s “Student Night at the Opera” for Giuseppe Verdi’s opera of Shakespeare’s story, “Macbeth.” Shown attending are from left: Layla Kremer, Addy Hunt, Emma McCray, Lily Lamond, Hunter Harwell, Lilian Daniels, Abby Elkins and Brooklyn King as they made their way to their seats in the Valentine Theatre, Toledo.
