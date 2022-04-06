nhs musical photo
Photo courtesy of Napoleon High School

The Napoleon High School Drama Department will present The Wedding Singer Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Napoleon Gymatorium. Presale online tickets are available for students and adults, while tickets also will be available at the door. Tickets can be purchased at local levelevents.com or by visiting the drama department's Facebook page.

