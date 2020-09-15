• Region
Stevie Awards:
New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) was named the winner of a Gold and Silver Stevie Award in the (Gold Winner) Company of the Year — Diversified Services — Small and (Silver Winner) Organization of the Year — Non-Profit or Government Organizations — Medium-size category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards on Sept. 10.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
