• Region
NHEG partnership:
New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has formed a new partnership with Self Care Supports. Allene Yue, a volunteer with NHEG and president of the NHEG Student Leadership Council, is founder and executive director of this organization.
Self Care Supports is a student-run organization whose mission includes connecting, motivating and aiding teens while bringing awareness to mental health through free, educational and helpful resources. Self Care Supports is a website designed to motivate and encourage individuals to help improve their mental health. By connecting teens with each other to create friendships, and by also providing free resources and recommendations, the goal is to bring more awareness to mental health issues and mental illnesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.