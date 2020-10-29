• Region

NHEG partnership:

New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) has formed a new partnership with Self Care Supports. Allene Yue, a volunteer with NHEG and president of the NHEG Student Leadership Council, is founder and executive director of this organization.

Self Care Supports is a student-run organization whose mission includes connecting, motivating and aiding teens while bringing awareness to mental health through free, educational and helpful resources. Self Care Supports is a website designed to motivate and encourage individuals to help improve their mental health. By connecting teens with each other to create friendships, and by also providing free resources and recommendations, the goal is to bring more awareness to mental health issues and mental illnesses.

