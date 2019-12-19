• Region
New program:
The New Heights Educational Group (NHEG), in response to interested parents and students in the area, has added a color guard and baton corp to its list of programs. It is open to all students regardless of school choice. NHEG also is seeking coaches and assistant coaches for these programs.
For more information, interested parties should contact NHEG, at NewHeightsEducation@yahoo.com or call 419-786-0247, and provide their name, student(s) name(s), age, grade level, birth date, address, phone number, and email address. NHEG will schedule a time for families to meet and coordinate dates and times for tryouts. Coaches, assistant coaches, and parents who will be working closely with the students will need to complete a background check.
