NEY — The Village of Ney will celebrate its Annual Homecoming this summer.
This year marks the 74th such homecoming for the village. Last year, because of COVID restrictions and closures, the celebration, which is the sole fundraiser for the Ney Community Park maintenance and improvements, consisted of a drive-through with a hot meal.
This year, the homecoming committee decided to do a drive-through again, starting at 5 p.m., on July 15, at the park. According to Ney resident Rose Mack, the meal will include Brookview chicken served with “locally made potato salad and baked beans.” Sausage sandwiches and homemade noodles will also be available.
As in the past, raffle tickets will be sold with first prize a $500 Marathon gas card, and $300 cash a second prize.
The drawing for the raffle will be held later that evening, around 7-8 p.m.
The public is invited to the Ney Homecoming.
