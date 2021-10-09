NEY — Voters here and in the rest of Washington Township are being asked to approve a levy this fall to build a new fire station.
If approved, the two-mill, 10-year levy is expected to generate about $83,530 each year to fund construction of a new station on The Bend Road on the town’s east side, where the former Ney High School once stood. The township already owns the property.
The planned pole barn-type building would measure 60 feet by 80 feet, according to Washington Township Trustee Eric Retcher.
“We’re not looking to build a flash building,” he said, adding that officials want to make it affordable.
Voters in two Defiance County precincts (Ney and Washington Township) will decide the issue.
The annual amount generated would be split between Washington Township ($72,140) and the village ($11,390), according to Retcher.
Should the levy pass, residents in Washington Township and Ney would see their property taxes increase accordingly during the next 10 years. But at the end of the period, long after the station is up and running, the tax will disappear.
The annual property tax increase for a $100,000 home would be about $54 while the amount for a $50,000 home would be about $27.
Local officials in Washington Township and Ney note that the fire department serving that area — located at the only stop light in Ney on the main street (Ohio 15) — is more than 100 years old and is cramped. The fire department moved into the building in the early 1970s, according to Retcher.
“That building is very old,” he said. “The trucks just don’t fit anymore. There’s only two doors and we have five trucks.”
Ney Mayor Tom Vance said informational meetings have been held on the matter, and citizen feedback has been positive.
“We’ve had some informational meetings and, most of the feedback they’ve gotten has been positive that we really do need it,” he said. “We’ve looked into it for a long time, and we’ve been looking for a right time to do it. We think it’s the right time to do it.”
If the levy passes and a new building is constructed, the old building will be retained by the township and used for storage, at least initially. Later, Vance indicated, the township might build another structure on the The Bend Road property for a storage facility.
“Eventually the township would move probably all their equipment and build another building out there,” he said.
