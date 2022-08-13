NEY — Ney Village officials recently had the EPA visit and perform a water survey.
Mayor Tom Vance told village council that the test results came out okay during council’s recent monthly meeting. Chlorine levels were normal and there was no bacteria found in the water supply, he added.
However, a bird was found in the Ney water tower overflow. The EPA requested the village perform an investigation to determine how the bird gained access, and test it.
The village employed Leary Construction last week to test the water towers in Ney and at Fairview School. The Ney water tower is out of service until the report results come back next week, he explained.
In other news, two houses are set for demolition for late September or early October, and village lighting was discussed.
Council is considering working with Toledo Edison or First Energy to put in more street lights for pedestrian areas that are currently not well-lit. They are also looking to change some lights at the ballpark on the main diamond.
The meeting ended with the passing of an ordinance to raise the clerk treasurer’s pay to $2,000, the mayor’s pay to $1,500 and the council members’ pay to $100 per meeting.
Council is checking with the state to determine when the raise can come into effect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.