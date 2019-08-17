NEY — The Ney Village Council announced Wednesday that it will use Community Development Block Grant funds to upgrade its 45-year-old water treatment plant.
The plant upgrading is scheduled to begin Monday. “It was built in 1974,” said Mayor Tom Vance, “and it hasn’t been upgraded since then.”
In other business, council:
• learned the new fire department radios have all been installed.
• heard new water meter pits are about to be dug by the road in front of numerous local homes. The new meters will replace numerous older models originally placed in basements or crawl spaces.
• heard a replacement fire hydrant is about to be installed at the intersection of Ohio 15 and The Bend Road.
• learned the village has passed a state audit with no difficulties.
