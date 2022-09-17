NEY — It was a relatively brief meeting Wednesday night for the Ney Village Council, which was updated on some maintenance issues, including the status of the town’s water tower.
Last month, the Ney water tower was closed to undergo water tests, according to Mayor Tom Vance. He these have all come back okay, but village officials are still awaiting for one more test to be completed.
Vance shared with The Crescent-News that they are expecting good results while the village hopes to open the water tower back up relatively soon.
He also reported that there was an inspection done on both the Ney and Fairview towers. The Ney tower was noted to have no rust inside its structure. However, the outside has an area with chipped paint, but Vance said it holds no serious issue.
The Fairview school tower did show some wear inside, and Vance said that it will need to be redone either this year or early next spring.
In other news, the pickleball courts are in and locals have been seen using them, according to Vance. Fences still need to go up though, he said.
Vance also shared that a few candidates are in talks about filling the village’s vacant solicitor position, but still no one has been chosen.
Lastly, the date for trick-or-treat night in the village has been officially set. It will be held on Oct. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
