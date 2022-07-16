NEY — The topic of searching for a replacement solicitor for Ney Village was brought up again at Wednesday night’s town council meeting.
During last month’s meeting, the council had plans to approach Bryan attorney and Ney native, Katie Rakes, to take up the position after the resignation of previous solicitor, Steve Hubbard.
Mayor Tim Vance reported that Rakes was unable to accept due to scheduling conflicts.
The council is currently looking over other candidates and plans to consult with the mayor of Sherwood for recommendations.
In park news, the pickleball court should be completed next month, according to Vance.
Also, the annual Ney Homecoming will be held Thursday at the park on Main Street. From 5-7 p.m., a drive-through chicken dinner will be available and proceeds will go towards the park.
There will be tables and chairs set up if visitors would like to sit and dine. A raffle will also be held with a $500 gas card being the top prize.
Council also discussed reaching out to Woolace Electric to look at the water system timers. At the moment, the village’s three filters are back-washing too frequently, causing overflow in the sand filter bed, Vance noted.
Officials are hoping that the electric company can space out backwash times by tweaking the timers.
In other news,the mayor reported that EPA is coming to the village the first weekend of August to perform a survey on the sewer system, so there was light discussion on how to prepare for the visit.
The meeting then went into executive session to discuss wages.
Thereafter, it was decided that Andrew Carlin, part-time maintenance employee, will receive a $2 per hour wage increase.
Nothing else has been decided and discussion will possibly be held next month for changes regarding council pay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.