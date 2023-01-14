NEY — Ney Village Council kicked off the new year with the election of its president and the mayor’s “state of the village” address.
Rocky Brodbeck was chosen president as he was last year too.
Mayor Tom Vance also gave his “state of the village” address. According to Vance, the village’s finance accounts are in good shape and the village park had some of the best attendance he has seen.
Vance attributes it to the new additions in the park like the pickleball court and the splash pad. He also mentioned the park hosted sports events like a baseball tournament.
“It was nice to see the park well used,” he relayed.
The mayor shared a couple of updates in regard to some projects expected to happen as well.
As of right now, the painting of the Fairview water tower is still searching for bids.
Last year, the council had purchased houses in neglect with the plan to have them demolished. This is predicted to happen at the end of January or early February. It is very dependent on weather, Vance said.
The village’s prospective solicitor, Cam Stanley, is most likely to take up the position, according to Vance. He was set to attend this month’s meeting, but could not due to illness.
Stanley has met with the council’s clerk treasurer as well as Vance himself. However, the mayor said he would still like to introduce him to the rest of the council before making an official announcement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.