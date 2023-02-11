NEY — Ney Village Council received a few maintenance updates at its meeting this week.
Mayor Tom Vance shared that the town intends to cut a few trees down and is looking to utilize the services of Snyder Brothers. Village officials also are wanting to put up three more street lights in areas that are not well-lit, though Toledo Edison must first be notified.
In previous project news, the building demolitions that have been scheduled for some time are underway, said Vance. As of now, one derelict house has been taken down, although a final sweep of foundation and debris cleanup needs to be done. The next structures to be torn down are a couple of garages and another house.
In previous months, Vance has shared the council’s wish to repaint the water tower located near Fairview High School. This maintenance project has been tabled as of this month, after some estimates were acquired.
Vance said more research is needed before council goes through with it.
The mayor also revealed a couple of things the council are working toward. Defiance County is working on bids for paving projects, and Ney Village is writing up a proposal for paving projects officiald are hoping to have done this year.
They are also applying for a $10,000 grant for the water department.
Vance said the grant would go toward equipment, and they have a particular tool in mind they are looking to purchase. The tool would make maintenance work much easier as well as more efficient, he explained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.