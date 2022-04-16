NEY — Ney Village Council met Wednesday for its monthly session and discussed various topics, including zoning measures concerning junk removal.

Mayor Tom Vance shared that there has been some issues with junk storage in the village.

Council discussed what kind of junk residents are permitted to have, appropriate fees for enforcement of village rules and what kind of junk removal procedures could be undertaken.

Council did not pass any junk-related legislation Wednesday, but is looking to make changes in the next month or so.

The catch basin inspection results were also reported at the meeting, according to Vance.

It was determined that 15 basins are in need of repair, with two needing to be redone entirely. The maintenance fees will cost around $13,000 to complete, the mayor noted.

In other updates, the sand at the water treatment plant has been replaced due to problems with overflowing. Vance assured that everything is working well again.

Also, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Company will finish putting in cables this week and residents will soon be able to hook up to their lines if they would like.

