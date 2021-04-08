Ney Village Splash Pad

The Village of Ney accepted a $2,000 donation from Jewell Grain Co. for the construction of the Ney Community Park Splash Pad. Pictured are Ney Mayor Tom Vance (left) and Doug Brown of Jewell Grain Co.

 Photo courtesy Tom Vance

