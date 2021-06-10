NEY — A levy for the construction of a new firehouse in Ney will be placed on the November ballot following the passing of a resolution during the village’s council meeting on Wednesday evening.
The 2-mill levy will go towards the building of a new firehouse, which would be located on the corner of Bostater Road and The Bend Road near where the old Ney School used to stand. The firehouse would serve both Ney Village and Washington Township as the latter owns the property where the school previously resided.
The meeting also brought news that the village has received the new truck that will serve as a dump truck, snowplow and vehicle for the village. Following a two-week required period of posting for potential sale, the previously-used pickup truck will go up on an online auction for 10 days. The truck and snowplow equipment will be sold as one lot and the dump truck will be sold separately.
Council also heard that there has been difficulty in acquiring the needed spray chemicals to start spraying for mosquitoes in the village. The village does not have the spray yet, but are hoping to get it soon with the provider potentially getting back to production in the coming weeks.
Addressing speeding concerns was also a topic of discussion as Mayor Tom Vance noted that the village will talk to the state about the use of a temporary speed sign on Water Street after complaints of cars driving down that street too fast. Vance pointed out that the concern is especially valid considering youth baseball and softball games going on near the street.
Vance also noted that the village spent around $1,600 on dumpsters for the annual clean-up day but the amount of metal received and been recycled through Omnisource Corp. of Fort Wayne, Ind. will help to defray much of that cost.
The continuing concern of some homes in disrepair and unlicensed or unusable vehicles will be addressed by the village as well, with legal action potentially being taken against offenders if nothing is done.
