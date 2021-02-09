Ney splash pad project
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Ney splash pad project recently received a donation of $1,000 from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund, in memory of Keith Hubbard. This fund is maintained through The Defiance Area Foundation. Discussing the grant are Kreg Culler (left), Ney park board president; and Steve Hubbard, who just completed 35 years as solicitor for the village of Ney.

Load comments