NEY — A modest splash pad planned in this Defiance County village has town officials excited.
The municipal government has contracted with the Canadian firm Vortex to build the water facility in Ney Community Park, located just south of the main street (Ohio 15) in the center of town.
The location will be the park’s former tennis courts — now replaced with stone — next to the basketball court, according to Mayor Tom Vance.
He said work might get underway in 2-3 weeks on the $92,000 project. Vance hopes the new facility will be up and running in June.
The project mostly will be covered with donated funds, according to Vance and Ney’s clerk-treasurer, Craig Culler. Approximately $14,500 has been raised by the village through donations.
“We’ve really had a good response from the businesses and the community with donations coming in,” said Vance. “It was surprising.”
The generosity has not been confined to Ney, however. The mayor noted that contributions came in from Sherwood — like Ney, part of the Central Local School District — with the Apache Dairy Bar raising $3,000 during a fundraiser this past weekend.
“The community support has been overwhelming,” said Culler, who noted that Central Local administration officials have been supportive. “It’s just amazing how many people are getting on board.”
While community members have donated funds, the Defiance Area Foundation has been generous as well, according to Ney officials. The foundation has provided splash pad funds to the county board which operates the park — a separate entity from the village government.
“The Defiance foundation has been very good to us,” said Culler. “What’s good for the park is good for the village.”
Ney’s village government has helped out with infrastructure, such as waterlines, he noted.
Asked about the genesis for the splash facility idea, Culler said “obviously the splash pad in Defiance is an extremely popular thing, and we just got to talking and said, ‘why could we not do this on a lot smaller scale?’”
With the project about to start, Vance said, “we’re excited. I’ll be more excited when it’s done.”
The splash pad’s opening, however, may not conclude the project. Officials also hope to add a second phase with pickleball courts and new playground equipment a possibility.
This would fill out a space including the splash pad of approximately 7,500 square-feet, they indicated.
Culler said the village may seek some $50,000 in community development block grant funds through county commissioners for these additions.
The contractor for Ney’s splash pad is the same one which built Defiance’s facility in Bronson Park. It has been in operation since 2018.
