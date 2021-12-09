NEY — Ney Village Council handled a full agenda Wednesday evening, with discussions about Ney Park, and having legislation written to not allow marijuana dispensaries in the village.
At the November meeting of council, the members discussed the possibility of asking the Defiance County Park Board to turn over control of Ney Park to the village. On Wednesday, Mayor Tom Vance shared he recently met with the park board about doing just that.
"I met with the board and told them my concerns, including that the $3,000 in maintenance money we get from them doesn't even pay for the mowing for the park in the summer, let alone keep it up," said Vance. "I asked if they would be willing to turn it over to the village, and they told me they will meet in February and make a decision on whether or not they would want to give control to us, and/or change how the maintenance is handled.
"I told them how we as a village felt about it, the council is in favor of taking it over if they want to give us control of it," continued Vance. "Initially, through donations from people in the Ney area, we bought the land for the whole back part of the park before we turned it over to the county. Our community has already invested a lot of money in the park, but again, the ball is in the county's court about what they want to do."
Last month, Vance shared with council that a message was left at his office about someone wanting to open a medical marijuana dispensary in the village. Council members expressed their opposition to the idea, and asked Vance to speak with attorney Steve Hubbard, who serves as solicitor of the village.
At this month's meeting, council passed a resolution to have Hubbard write an ordinance to not allow a dispensary in the village. That ordinance is expected to be part of council's agenda in January.
In November, Vance told council he had spoken with Andrew Carlin, owner of Carlin Honey, about taking over as head of maintenance, water and sewer in the village, with Greg Crites set to retire in February.
On Wednesday, council passed a resolution naming Carlin to the position. He will be paid $18 per hour, and will work an average of 25 hours per week. Carlin is expected to work with Crites after the new year to prepare him to take over the position.
Zoning issues were revisited on Wednesday, too, following discussion about the issues in November.
"I'm going to ask Steve (Hubbard) to come to our next meeting to discuss what steps we can take when it comes to zoning, to get some of the houses that need cleaned up or removed taken care of," said Vance. "We need to come up with procedures, so we can get more aggressive about getting that done."
Vance shared with council that Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association is bringing fiber optic cable into Ney sometime in the next couple of weeks.
That will bring telephone service, internet connectivity and the company's digital television package to the village. However, it won't be until spring before houses in the village can hook up to it.
The mayor went on to share that leaf pickup in the village will take place at least once, maybe twice.
"We'd like to do that in the next week or so, so we can get it wrapped up," said Vance.
