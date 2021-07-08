NEY — This town’s small splash pad is now in operation, the first of several park improvements village leaders are planning this year.
The water feature operates from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day at Ney Community Park in the center of town along Main Street (Ohio 15). The park is actually owned by the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board, although the village takes care of maintenance.
Mayor Tom Vance said the splash pad opened Monday.
“I think it’s been used the whole time since we opened it up,” he told The Crescent-News around mid-day Tuesday. “We’ve had a great response. I think someone was down there every time I checked on it.”
The splash pad itself cost $65,000, according to Vance, while other expenses included concrete installation, lighting and benches. The facility was built by the same Canadian firm (Vortex) which put together Defiance’s Bronson Park splash pad.
The village had hoped to generate about $100,000 for the project through donations and fundraisers, Vance indicated.
This effort included $15,000 from the metropolitan parks board as well as a $12,000 donation from one person who wished to remain anonymous and contributions from a variety of other businesses and individuals.
Money also was generated by fundraisers, including proceeds from Ney’s annual homecoming, held each year on the third week in July. Vance said the village made $9,000 from last year’s chicken dinner sales during the homecoming, which was limited to a drive-through affair due to the coronavirus situation.
“I think people were extra generous because of that,” he stated. “All that money from the BBQ goes to support the park.”
This year’s homecoming (see related story) also will remain a drive-through matter with BBQ chicken sales beginning at 5 p.m. on July 15 in two lines in and around the park, according to Vance. He said the village has decided to shoot for a full restoration of the homecoming in 2022 as park improvements are still ongoing.
While the splash pad has opened, for example, the village also wants to establish new pickleball courts in the park, but officials haven’t finalized plans yet. The area is just north of the splash pad and is covered with small stone.
“We’re still kind of measuring out if we can put two courts in or just do one,” explained Vance, noting that village officials plan to put the pickleball courts in themselves.
New lighting installation and landscape work also needs to be completed, he indicated.
“We hope to have new lighting down there around the basketball court, so it’s going to be through this summer and fall before we have it all completed,” Vance said. “But we’ll keep the splash park open ... .”
The village has applied for some $50,000 in state community development block grant funds to help complete this work.
According to Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — which would administer the grant — the village should learn in August whether it will receive the grant. And if the money is awarded, it could be used next year, he indicated.
On the front page, the new splash pad pictured above opened Monday at Ney Community Park. Donations and fundraising helped make the project possible.
