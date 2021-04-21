JEWELL — For the second time within one week, a traffic crash has claimed a local life on U.S. 24 in Defiance County.
The latest crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday between Jewell and Independence roads, about one mile northwest of here.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Lyle Smith Jr., 54, Ney, was killed in the crash.
Smith was operating a Jeep westbound on U.S. 24 when his vehicle went out of control on the wet road and onto the right shoulder, striking the trailer of a parked semi driven by Clarence Pedigo, 54, Indianapolis, Ind.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said the semi driver, who was not injured in the crash, had pulled over to clear his windshield due to Tuesday night's snowfall. Pedigo's hazard lights had been activated, according to a press release issued by the Patrol's Defiance post commander, Lt. Rustun Schack.
Extrication equipment was needed to free Smith from his vehicle, according to Engel. The Highway Patrol press release indicated that Smith had been wearing a safety belt.
He was declared dead at the scene by the Defiance County coroner's office.
Traffic in U.S. 24's westbound lanes was backed up around 11:30 p.m. for some distance after first responders shut down that side of the road to process the scene. Both eastbound lanes remained open.
One westbound lane of U.S. 24 had opened back up by about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to scanner traffic.
South Richland Township and Jewell fire departments were called to the scene while the Defiance County Sheriff's Office also assisted and a Defiance Police Department unit returning from an out-of-town transport stopped as well. The Patrol's Defiance post handled the crash investigation and report.
The crash was the second fatal accident on U.S. 24 in Defiance County within one week.
Just before midnight on April 13, a Defiance motorcyclist was killed after hitting two deer and being struck by a trailing westbound SUV.
That crash occurred about two miles to the east of Tuesday night's fatal accident.
