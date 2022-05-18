NEY — The village government here is hopeful that the town's planned pickleball courts will be installed soon in the community park.
That topic, catch basins and mosquito spraying were among the discussion items handled by village council during its recent monthly meeting.
Mayor Tom Vance told The Crescent-News that the village is working with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, on the possibility of installing the pickleball courts yet this month.
They will be constructed in an area — now a layer of stone — next to the splash pad that was built last year in the park. (The park is owned by the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board, but maintained and improved by the village.)
Vance said the city is "planning to go ahead" with asphalt rather than concrete for the pickleball court surface, "as soon as they (Gerken) can get it into their schedule."
The pickleball courts are part of a larger park upgrade which included not only the splash pad, but also new picnic tables and benches.
"Hopefully, this summer we'll have it all done," said Vance of the overall project.
On another front, council discussed an ongoing catch basin repair and replacement project.
Snyder Brothers Construction, Sherwood, has been contracted by the village to address nine culverts, a couple which had to be replaced due to their deteriorated condition, according to Vance. He said Tuesday morning that Snyder has only one more to go before completing the project.
The project cost is $13,000.
Also discussed by council was the switch to a new, more expensive mosquito spray, Vance noted. He said the new spray dissipates quicker, is supposed to be just as effective as more traditional spray and is safer for humans and animals.
The cost is $340 per gallon, although the village won't need much of the spray, the mayor indicated.
However, the village — which administers the spray — plans to finish using the old spray for the remainder of the year and switch to the new product in 2023.
In other village news:
• officials discussed the lease of several acres of village-owned land to Justin Sheets. As he did last year, Sheets will farm land around the town's wastewater lagoons rather than mow it. However, he will continue to mow any remaining property.
• the village fielded a concern about how the Regional Income Tax Agency (RITA) collects the village's income tax for those who do not have taxes taken automatically out of their checks. Vance said "we're going to try to work with RITA and see what we can come up with."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.