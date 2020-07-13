NEY — Planning for the 73rd annual Ney Homecoming is well underway this month, but with a twist.

The Defiance County event is slated for Thursday, July 16, at the Ney Community Park.

The festivities include a drive-thru meal only this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Brookview chicken meal with potato salad and baked beans will be served, with bottled water. Sausage sandwiches and homemade noodles will be available as well.

Serving gets underway at 5 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be sold. First place is a $500 Marathon gas gift card, with $350 cash as a second-place prize.

Proceeds will be used to support Ney Community Park. This is a primary fundraiser for park maintenance and improvements.

Load comments