NEY — A fire on the east side of this town destroyed a home early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to 1105 E. Main St. (Ohio 15) at 7 a.m. Sunday, and were called back for a “rekindle” at 10:20 a.m., according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
The home was severely damaged with front windows in the home broken out. The east end of the home was destroyed while part of a middle outside wall was removed, showing the wood studs.
According to one law enforcement officer, an electrical issue appears to have contributed to the fire. The home also was apparently occupied.
The officer said smoke detectors alerted the occupant, and no injuries were reported.
While Ney-Washington Township Fire Department was the lead agency responding to the fire, assistance was provided by the Delaware, Farmer and Tiffin townships.
An attempt Monday to contact a Ney-Washington Township fire official for further details was unsuccessful.
The property is owned by Mary Chapman, according to the Defiance County Auditor’s Office website.
Sunday’s fire was the second one at the property in just over two months. The first on Jan. 5 destroyed a small shed and a garage just east of the home.
At that time the resident (John Chapman) was burning cardboard in a burnpile when this ignited a small shed. On a windy morning, the fire destroyed the shed and then caused a garage next to the house to catch fire.
Flames and heat from the garage threatened the house, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to siding on the home’s east side, just a few feet from the garage.
