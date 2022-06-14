NEY — Firefighters from four local fire departments worked in the early hours of Tuesday morning to extinguish a home fire here that reportedly started as a result of the thunderstorms that blew through the area.
The home, at 15231 Blosser Road is owned by Timothy and Sonja Tompkins, according to the Defiance County Auditor's website.
Fire Chief Todd Shininger of the Ney-Washington Township Fire Department said that the fire took about 30-45 minutes to get under control and caused major damage mostly contained to the basement of the dwelling.
"After we got it under control, we were able to assess the damage and search for causes of the fire," said Shininger. "It appears that lightening struck either the TV cable or satellite dish. We saw burn damage on the cables leading into the home. The subfloor is badly damaged and the mechanical room where the hot water heater and air unit were housed was badly damaged. In all, it took about 20 firefighters 2 1/2 hours to extinguish and overhaul."
Shininger also said that the firefight included Ney-Washington Township as primary with mutual aid from Delaware and Farmer townships as well as Sherwood.
"We had Delaware Township as mutual aid, and then called Farmer and Sherwood mainly for tankers. We needed to get enough water out here in the country. It's also good to have more help than less, just in case we need it," Shininger added.
"Basement fires are never fun. Anytime you have a fire in a basement, it's always a difficult fight because you are on the bottom of the pile. If the structure collapses, we have to have manpower ready to go in," he said. "We had a pair of firefighters in the basement after we were able to get a hole inside, and a pair of firefighters on the first floor due to flames coming up through the heating/cooling vents and we had to rotate firefighters for safety reasons."
The fire chief said that the family cat woke up the Tompkins' and then darted back into the smoke-filled home.
"The cat woke up the couple, and they were able to get to safety. Firefighters were able to retrieve the cat and get it to safety in our first attack of the fire," he said. "They also were able to rescue family dogs. All of the pets were taken to safety."
Shininger said that the fire remains under investigation, but at this time it appears that the storm was the cause.
