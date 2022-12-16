NEY — Ney Village Council held a routine meeting this past Wednesday, with some odds-and-ends being addressed before the conclusion of the year.
The bidding process for the new Ney-Washington Township firehouse was brought up.
Last year, a two-mill, 10-year levy was passed by village voters to fund a new fire station on The Bend Road where the former high school was located.
According to Mayor Tom Vance, this endeavor is mainly being handled by the township trustees, as they own 80% of it while council has the remaining 20%.
Bids came in higher than the estimates, said Vance. It is highly plausible that adjustments need to be made and then rebidding can begin next year, perhaps in the summer.
Council discussed various issues the new solicitor could undertake once one has officially stepped into the position. A couple of these items including zoning and residential clean-up, in particular, a burned-out house on the edge of town that has yet to be taken care of.
Last month, local attorney Cam Stanley was part of the conversation about becoming solicitor. Stanley is still set to be presented to the council as scheduling conflicts have not allowed this to happen.
In some festive news, the council reported receiving good feedback on the village's Christmas lights this year. Officials inquired about additional comments and suggestions to make for next year.
Lastly, the town budget will be the topic of next month's meeting. As of right now, no large projects have been suggested that need huge re-assessments made in the budget, according to Vance, although that could change
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.