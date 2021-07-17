NEY — During Wednesday’s meeting, Ney Village Council discussed the celebration of Ney’s 74th annual Homecoming on Thursday along with the news that both the old trucks that the village had used had successfully sold at online auction.
The village’s homecoming celebration was held Thursday evening at the park in the same drive-through format that was done in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mayor Tom Vance noted that around $8,500 was raised for the village and that despite rain during the day, the festivities were very successful.
Vance also noted that the village’s splash pad is completed and open for residents, with just some landscaping and other additions yet to be completed.
Both village vehicles, a dump truck and pickup truck, were sold via online auction recently for a combined amount of around $26,000. The new vehicle will serve as a snowplowing vehicle, a dump truck and other purposes for the village going forward.
“We were happy with what we got for the two vehicles, considering the age they were,” said Vance. “Everything looks good, (the new truck) is going to be our do-it-all vehicle.”
Council also discussed the Sheriff’s Department taking down VIN numbers and pictures of vehicles that need removed in the village as nuisances.
Things are also in order for the upcoming levy to be placed on the ballot for a proposed new fire station to be built at the corner of The Bend and Bostater roads for Ney and Washington Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.