NEY — The Ney Village Council met Wednesday evening with a short agenda, with upcoming village paving projects as a major upcoming event.
Council and Mayor Tom Vance believed four streets will be paved this coming year, including Center Street and part of Water street along with an alley and a street near the park in Ney as part of the county’s bid package. The work will cost about $14-15,000.
Ney could also see fiber optic high speed internet in the future as Sherwood Telephone was discussed as a possible option for residents to utilize fiber optic internet service.
Council also passed a resolution updating the village’s EPA backflow preventer, mostly updating wording in the village’s current status.
Construction work for a water line that would go down to the upcoming splash pad at the Ney Park has also begun. Vance expressed pleasure at how many donations have been coming in for the project, including a $2,000 donation from Jewell Grain Co.
Vance also was pleased to note that the village’s new website, www.villageofney.com, is continuing to grow with 29 people signing up for emails and information on the village’s events and website.
