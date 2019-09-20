NEY — During Wednes-day evening’s regular meeting, the Ney Village Council spoke about requests received concerning installing a water line extension around Coy and Vollmer roads.
Mayor Tom Vance noted that a water line exists along Coy Road which could be tied into Vollmer; he added hearing about people who may want to construct new homes on Vollmer.
Council has also heard from the EPA, which has asked the village to tend to trees and bushes near the village’s sewer lagoon. The EPA is concerned about the potential of limbs or roots damaging equipment there.
In other business, council:
• discussed low water department funds. Recent upgrades and installation of new meters have cost the village $73,000. Council approved a $5 water bill increase in July.
• heard the village sidewalk committee has begun to identify sidewalks that have become broken or cracked. The sidewalks will be marked for repaving in 2020.
• noted upgrades have been made to the water plant, but cleanup needs to take place.
• heard about a village well that has undergone a slight leak. Vance believed repair work would be likely rather than having to replace the well.
• set trick or treat from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
