NEY — Sidewalk repair topped Wednesday’s Ney Village Council agenda.

Due in part to a depleted general fund, an estimated $30,000 worth of sidewalk repair has not been accomplished in town over the last few years; however, Mayor Tom Vance stated that the fund has been strengthened enough for around $20,000 in repair to be accomplished this year.

Council will get estimates from several area businesses before deciding on how to best proceed.

In other business, council:

• okayed an easement for a driveway at a Pollock Street residence.

• approved an estimate from Steve Snyder Construction for $1,150 to install new electrical boxes on power poles to be used for Christmas lights.

• noted that a vacant house on Water Street has been remodeled, but its occupants have never paid the $2,000 sewer tap fee. An option would be for the residents to pay a monthly $40 fee for five years to get caught up.

• noted a new home will be constructed soon on Pollock Street.

