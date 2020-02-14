NEY — Sidewalk repair topped Wednesday’s Ney Village Council agenda.
Due in part to a depleted general fund, an estimated $30,000 worth of sidewalk repair has not been accomplished in town over the last few years; however, Mayor Tom Vance stated that the fund has been strengthened enough for around $20,000 in repair to be accomplished this year.
Council will get estimates from several area businesses before deciding on how to best proceed.
In other business, council:
• okayed an easement for a driveway at a Pollock Street residence.
• approved an estimate from Steve Snyder Construction for $1,150 to install new electrical boxes on power poles to be used for Christmas lights.
• noted that a vacant house on Water Street has been remodeled, but its occupants have never paid the $2,000 sewer tap fee. An option would be for the residents to pay a monthly $40 fee for five years to get caught up.
• noted a new home will be constructed soon on Pollock Street.
