NEY — A review of rezoning policies and redevelopment of some local properties are a couple issues on the table in Ney.
Mayor Tom Vance spoke to The Crescent-News after Wednesday's village council meeting and said that village solicitor Steve Hubbard led discussion on a review of the village's rezoning policies. A project that took a considerable amount of time. Asked when the last update happened, Vance said, "I am not sure, but I would say about 10 years."
Chief Cliff Vandemark of the Defiance Sheriff's Office also was on hand for the zoning review. "We asked Cliff (Vandemark) to be there because some of our zoning policies involve the sheriff's office," said Vance.
Another issue discussed Wednesday was the recent purchase of a house on Hannah Street that the village has scheduled to tear down and rebuild on the lot.
"We are looking at some options for that property and now looking at other homes and monies available to purchase them. Right now, there are three garages we are trying to purchase and the paperwork there has to be submitted by Feb. 18," said Vance.
He added that "we have a couple more houses that we are talking with owners about."
The properties have water and sanitary sewer hook-ups and would be considered for redevelopment Vance said.
The council also:
• recognized Four County Career Center because of February's designation as "Career and Technical Education Month".
• discussed the possibility of installing an electrical charging station in the village using grant monies. It was determined at this time that such a project is not feasible.
