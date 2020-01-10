NEY — During Wednesday’s regular meeting, Mayor Tom Vance and the Ney Village Council revealed they would examine quotes to determine the cost of the installation of new water lines.
The new lines would start around Coy Road and travel down Vollmer Road.
The village also has obtained approval for a new van to replace the current village water and sewer van. The current van has sustained a broken back axle.
In other business, council:
• welcomed new clerk/treasurer Craig Culler, who was sworn in at the start of the meeting. Vance and re-elected Councilmen Randy Eisel and Ron Walker were sworn in to new terms as well.
• appointed Adam Coy as this year’s council president.
• agreed to take part in an easement for a new driveway for local resident Alan Byers.
