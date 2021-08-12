• Defiance County
Ney Council:
Discussion outweighed passage during Ney’s village council meeting Wednesday as multiple local concerns were talked about.
Residents outside the village limits had contacted to be connected to the village’s water and sewer system, with one being hooked up last week and another in the process. Mayor Tom Vance noted that the rates had been set for out-of-limits residents to connect to the system and that those costs would be examined in the future to best utilize the village.
Local swimming pools were also a topic of discussion as multiple homes have put up pools that have not been properly permitted or run past proper zoning laws. Vance and zoning inspector Justin Sheets would look into the issue.
Vance also noted that four council members will be up for re-election this fall: Rocky Brodbeck, Adam Coy, Barbara Rosebrock and Lance Rosebrock will all be running unopposed.
