NEY — On Wednesday night, the Ney Village Council made plans to talk to the Defiance County Engineer’s office regarding the village maps.
Mayor Tom Vance noted that the current village maps are no longer completely accurate due to not being upgraded for a significant period of time. Village officials will see about the possibility of updating the town’s maps.
Council also heard from local resident Alan Bowers, whose new house exists in the vicinity of Pollock Street. Bowers has asked for a new driveway facing Pollock, but the village owns the property.
Council allowed Bowers to have the driveway built on the lot in question provided he pay for the needed legal work.
Council also briefly discussed the village budget. Plans are to include an extra $20,000 for sidewalk repair and maintenance for the 2020 budget, which will be presented next month.
