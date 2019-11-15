NEY — On Wednesday, the Ney Village Council discussed options for the possible purchase of an instant alert system.
In case of any sort of villagewide emergency, the system would be used to alert all residents as to the specifics of the situation and what to do about it.
Nothing was decided at the meeting in terms of purchase, but council will look into the matter further.
In other business, council:
• noted the completion of the village water plant upgrades.
• reminded residents to take care of snow on their properties. Council is considering using village workers to keep Main Street plowed.
• received a brief visit from sheriff’s office representatives who discussed current happenings there. Council was reminded to call the office if any drug activity is suspected.
