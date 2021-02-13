NEY — The Ney Village Council met Wednesday evening, discussing multiple topics of local interest.
Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cliff Vandemark spoke with council regarding recent cases of phone fraud regarding COVID money.
Residents should be aware about phone calls alleging cards with money loaded on them in residents’ names asking for information in attempts to defraud.
The website for the village is up and running, according to Mayor Tom Vance. The website, www.villageofney.com, currently has links for visitors, upcoming events, county services, resources for police, fire, zoning, permits and new residents, and will continue to be updated and added onto in the future.
Council also discussed plans to acquire a new maintenance tractor, inquiring on trade-in values and the cost of a new vehicle for the village but the discussion was tabled and no decisions were made.
Vance and council also received news that community block money for the Ney Park splash pad could be available. Work will begin in April or May when warmer weather arrives, according to Vance.
The village also is looking to raise more money to improve the splash pad area, possibly through picnic areas with tables and chairs near the splash pad.
Vance also proclaimed February as Career and Technical Education Month, part of a public awareness campaign about the educational option of career-technical fields, noting the nearby resource of Four County Career Center.
A new ordinance in relation to EPA backflow preventers will be written to comply with wordage requested by the EPA.
